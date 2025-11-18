JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Shares Up 34% – Still a Buy?

Shares of JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Free Report) rose 34% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

JTEKT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

JTEKT Company Profile

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and units/components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, spider, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley and drive plates; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system, shifters, and solenoid valves.

