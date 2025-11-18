Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Trading 5.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Just Eat Stock Up 5.7%
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.
About Just Eat
Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.
