Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.30%.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This trade represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

