Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. UBS Group raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cormark lowered Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$29.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE:K opened at C$35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.63. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$12.97 and a twelve month high of C$39.09.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Claude J.S. Schimper sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.86, for a total transaction of C$59,369.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$982,287.88. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

