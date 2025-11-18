Kohl’s (KSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Kohl’s to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $3.3683 billion for the quarter. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kohl’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 2,529.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Kohl’s by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

