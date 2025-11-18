Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 target price on Lazard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lazard from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.

Lazard Stock Performance

LAZ stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Lazard has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $782.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.91 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Gathy sold 617 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $34,163.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,847,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,759.25. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,986. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

