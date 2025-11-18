Legend Biotech FY2025 EPS Forecast Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.91 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 26.37%.The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $60.00 target price on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $45.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 53,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 31.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 792,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 105,573 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

