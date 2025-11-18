Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 3,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 81,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lenovo Group stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.