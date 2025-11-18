Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.1429.

DRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Leonardo DRS news, COO John Baylouny sold 11,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $477,127.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,308.64. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $181,271.51. Following the sale, the director owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,629.40. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,039 shares of company stock worth $2,303,587. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 91.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 122.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 72.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.46. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.43%.Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

