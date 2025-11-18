Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $0.1370 million for the quarter.

Shares of LEXX opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.71. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEXX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lexaria Bioscience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lexaria Bioscience to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

