Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $0.1370 million for the quarter.
Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 4.7%
Shares of LEXX opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.71. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on LEXX
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lexaria Bioscience
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.