Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $247.00.

Several analysts have commented on LECO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Capital set a $285.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,351.71. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 82.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,860.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average of $223.24. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $249.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

