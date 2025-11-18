LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.4286.
LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova
LivaNova Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $58.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LivaNova
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.