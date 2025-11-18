LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.4286.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its position in LivaNova by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 196,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 20.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $293,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $58.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

