LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research firms have commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,612.58. This represents a 16.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.67. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%.The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. LTC Properties’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 615.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 316.67%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

