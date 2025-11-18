Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of MARA stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 6.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $252.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 723,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,168.32. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $538,272.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,718,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,774,959. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,361 shares of company stock worth $3,130,259. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 375.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

