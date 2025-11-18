Maximus, Inc. $MMS Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,523 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Maximus alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Maximus by 17,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 37.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Maximus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Maximus

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,336.88. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Maximus

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.