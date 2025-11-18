Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.3529.
Several research firms have issued reports on MRUS. UBS Group cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, September 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th.
MRUS stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. Merus has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $96.28.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
