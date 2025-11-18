Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.3529.

Get Merus alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MRUS. UBS Group cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, September 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merus Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 99.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,369,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,831,000 after buying an additional 1,679,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Merus by 34.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,519 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,406,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 1,007.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,133,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth $91,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRUS stock opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. Merus has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $96.28.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.