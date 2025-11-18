MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $28.34. 4,853,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,949,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.
MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $133.01.
About MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
