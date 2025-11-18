Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $457,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $507.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.92. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $650.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.59.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

