Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the second quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,810 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $507.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.92.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete increased their price target on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.