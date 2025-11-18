Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $63.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Millicom International Cellular traded as high as $53.62 and last traded at $53.53, with a volume of 985188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TIGO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $46.10 to $46.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 0.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

