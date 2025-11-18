Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBR. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $48.14.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $688.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $818.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.61 million. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.86) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nabors Industries news, major shareholder Varde Partners Inc sold 312,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $12,819,993.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,406,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,704,374.08. This represents a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. now owns 102,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 23.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

