Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nautilus Biotechnology

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 116,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $78,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,258,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,008.07. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 224,000 shares of company stock worth $153,595 over the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,060,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 193,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

