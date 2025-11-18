NetApp (NTAP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share and revenue of $1.6871 billion for the quarter. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 5:30 PM ET.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTAP stock opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.57. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,069. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NetApp by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

