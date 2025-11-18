NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Trading Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.6771. Approximately 66,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 204,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6894.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NMTC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NeuroOne Medical Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.23.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

The company has a market cap of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

