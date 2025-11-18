NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

NXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,728,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 854,560 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 746,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 424,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,608,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 569,754 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

