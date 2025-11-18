NiCE $NICE is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,222 shares during the period. NiCE comprises approximately 11.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NiCE were worth $237,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in NiCE by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiCE in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in NiCE by 36.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NiCE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NiCE Stock Performance
NICE opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. NiCE has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $193.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on NiCE in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on NiCE from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.75.
NiCE Company Profile
NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing.
