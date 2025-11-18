NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in NIKE by 53.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:NKE opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.