Nutanix (NTNX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 25th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $677.2250 million for the quarter. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nutanix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

