NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,512 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of Connors Investor Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9%

NVIDIA stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.30.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

