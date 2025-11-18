NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Lessened by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.30.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

