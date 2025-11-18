NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.05. 53,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 121,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Get NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,547,000.

About NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.