Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 701,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

