OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

OceanaGold Stock Down 2.5%

OceanaGold Company Profile

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99.

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

