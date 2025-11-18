Old National Bancorp $ONB Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,813,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.25% of Old National Bancorp worth $188,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,463,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,942,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,202,000 after purchasing an additional 216,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 161.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,742,000 after buying an additional 1,216,004 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 475,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

