Onespan (OSPN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Onespan (NASDAQ: OSPN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2025 – Onespan had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/1/2025 – Onespan was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – Onespan had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Onespan had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Onespan had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Onespan had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Onespan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Onespan

In other Onespan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,805.48. This trade represents a 148.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

