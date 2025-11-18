Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Onity Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onity Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Onity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onity Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Onity Group Stock Performance

Onity Group stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. Onity Group has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 37.90 and a quick ratio of 37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $334.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.52. Onity Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onity Group will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onity Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Onity Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 164,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Onity Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Onity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Onity Group by 9,153.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 56,751 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onity Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 43,755 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

