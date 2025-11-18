Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.4550 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 329,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 487,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
A number of research analysts recently commented on OGI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Organigram Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Organigram Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Organigram Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organigram Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Organigram Global by 140.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 40,753 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Organigram Global by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Organigram Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 124,356 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.
