Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 and last traded at GBX 0.24. 9,995,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 34,793,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23.

The company has a market cap of £9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26.

Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

