Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.4444.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ormat Technologies

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,753 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $197,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 14,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $1,420,081.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,533.49. The trade was a 29.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 81,251 shares of company stock worth $8,413,932 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 91,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $115.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.41.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $249.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.