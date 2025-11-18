Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.96. 78,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 60,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Get Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF alerts:

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.30 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 370,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.