Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.96. 78,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 60,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.30 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,150,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 370,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.
About Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
