Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) versus Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Financial Survey

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) and Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tourmaline Oil and Paramount Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Oil 2 3 2 2 2.44 Paramount Resources 0 3 1 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Oil and Paramount Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Oil 21.15% 8.58% 5.96% Paramount Resources 111.48% 7.24% 5.56%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Tourmaline Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Paramount Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Tourmaline Oil pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Resources pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Tourmaline Oil and Paramount Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Oil $4.41 billion 3.74 $922.55 million $2.51 16.99 Paramount Resources $1.28 billion 1.87 $245.14 million $6.53 2.56

Tourmaline Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources. Paramount Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tourmaline Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Tourmaline Oil has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Tourmaline Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Paramount Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tourmaline Oil beats Paramount Resources on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

