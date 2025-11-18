Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,173.1176 and last traded at $1,173.9650. 40 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,182.0510.

Partners Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,280.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,326.53.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

