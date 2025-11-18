Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.6875.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Report on PEN

Penumbra Trading Down 0.5%

PEN opened at $278.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.61. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $221.26 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $162,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,007.06. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.93, for a total value of $47,230.98. Following the sale, the director owned 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,230.98. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock worth $9,008,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.