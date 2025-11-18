Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,331 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 5.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

