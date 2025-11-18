Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.5556.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.74. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

