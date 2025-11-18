Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

