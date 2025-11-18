Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $630,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

