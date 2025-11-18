Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.03 and last traded at $49.49. Approximately 1,473,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,429% from the average daily volume of 96,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWCDF. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

