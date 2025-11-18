Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$62.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

TSE POW opened at C$69.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$41.88 and a 12-month high of C$71.97. The firm has a market cap of C$44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

