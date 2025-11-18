PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
PowerFleet stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $602.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. PowerFleet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
